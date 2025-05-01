Matawalle receives U.S AFRICOM to boost fight against insecurity

…Matawalle Bolsters Military Ties With U.S. AFRICOM To Crush Insurgency

The Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Muhammad Matawalle, has reaffirmed the country’s commitment to strengthening military cooperation with the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) to enhance counterinsurgency operations and promote regional stability.

In a statement released by his Personal Assistant for Media, Ahmad Dan-Wudil, on Wednesday, Matawalle hosted a delegation from AFRICOM, led by Major General Garrick M. Harmon, Director of Strategy, Plans, and Programs, at the Ministry of Defence in Abuja.

The meeting focused on addressing insurgent and terrorist threats in Nigeria and across the African continent.

According to the statement,Matawalle highlighted key areas where strategic assistance from the United States is critical, particularly in sustaining pressure on insurgent groups.

He praised AFRICOM’s role in supporting Nigeria’s security efforts and described the Nigeria-US defence relationship as a “critical pillar” for national security and regional peace.

The discussions underscored Nigeria’s ongoing struggle with insurgent groups, including Boko Haram and other terrorist elements, which have destabilised parts of the country and the wider region.

The minister’s remarks signal a renewed push to deepen bilateral military ties to tackle these challenges.