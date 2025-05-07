Matawalle meets Chinese defence firm to bolster Nigeria’s anti-terrorism capabilities

The Honourable Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Muhammed Matawalle, MON, has engaged in a high-level security meeting with a leading Chinese manufacturer of advanced anti-terrorism and high-tech defence equipment, aimed at enhancing Nigeria’s defence capabilities.

The meeting, which took place in China, underscores the Federal Government’s commitment to modernising the nation’s security apparatus to combat insurgency and other threats.

According to a statement signed by the minister’s Personal Assistant (Media), Ahmad Dan-Wudil, and made available to journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, the engagement focused on formalising a strategic partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Chinese firm and the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON).

The collaboration is expected to play a pivotal role in advancing Nigeria’s security sector, aligning with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s vision for a comprehensive overhaul of the country’s defence framework.

The MoU outlines a robust partnership, with the Chinese company committing to significant investments in Nigeria’s defence infrastructure.

According to the statement, Key components of the agreement include the transfer of cutting-edge defence technology, the establishment of local manufacturing capabilities for advanced military equipment, and capacity-building initiatives to enhance the technical skills of Nigerian personnel.

“This move is seen as a step towards building a self-reliant and globally competitive military-industrial base.

Dr. Matawalle emphasised that the partnership represents a landmark achievement in Nigeria’s defence modernisation agenda.

“This collaboration will not only strengthen our fight against terrorism but also position Nigeria as a regional leader in defence technology,” he stated.

The minister highlighted the government’s determination to leverage international partnerships to address the nation’s evolving security challenges.

Under the terms of the agreement, new production lines will be established for various ammunition types, including 7.62x51mm ball cartridges, 7.62x51mm blank cartridges, 9x19mm pistol cartridges, and machine gun ammunition.

Additionally, manufacturing workshops and facilities will be set up in Kaduna and Kachia, Kaduna State, to produce essential defence components such as brass casings and bullet jackets.

The partnership extends beyond production, encompassing the maintenance and upgrading of existing military hardware, servicing of battle tanks, and the provision of military engineering services.

These efforts are expected to enhance the operational readiness of the Nigerian Armed Forces, enabling them to respond more effectively to security threats within the country and across the region.

The minister’s visit to China follows a series of engagements with international partners, including the United States and Saudi Arabia, as part of Nigeria’s broader strategy to strengthen bilateral defence ties.

In a recent meeting with the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM), Dr. Matawalle called for increased support in intelligence sharing and counterterrorism efforts, underscoring the need for global cooperation to tackle insecurity.

The agreement with the Chinese firm has been hailed as a critical step towards achieving President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritises security, economic development, and private-sector involvement.

The minister reiterated the government’s openness to foreign investment in critical sectors such as defence, steel, and energy to drive technological advancement and job creation.