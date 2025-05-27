MASSOB urges Tinubu to mark Biafra Day with Nnamdi Kanu’s release

By Dennis Agbo

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has called on President Bola Tinubu to commemorate this year’s Biafra Day, May 30, by releasing Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), from detention.

In a statement by its National Director of Information, Samuel Edeson, MASSOB described the 58th anniversary of the declaration of the defunct Biafra Republic as a moment of reflection for the people of the South East. The group, alongside other pro-Biafra movements, including IPOB, has declared a sit-at-home on May 30 to mark the historic event led by the late General Emeka Odumegwu Ojukwu in 1967.

Edeson reiterated MASSOB’s long-standing demand for the unconditional release of Nnamdi Kanu and other pro-Biafra agitators, describing their continued detention as politically motivated.

“The successive governments of Nigeria have continued to subject the people of Biafra to systemic marginalization and denial of infrastructural, economic, academic, and social development,” Edeson said.

MASSOB further cited several perceived exclusions and inequalities affecting the South East region. These include exclusion from the Nigeria Student Loan Scheme, alleged suppression of academic excellence in national exams, and the lack of functional seaports and federal representation in key national institutions such as the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), and Nigeria Customs Service.

The group also criticized the closure of the Enugu International Airport and the suspension of rail services in the region, while condemning the heavy military and police presence across the South East.

MASSOB insisted that the May 30 Biafra Day anniversary is a “sacrosanct” occasion for introspection, unity, and continued peaceful advocacy.