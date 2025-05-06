Mass failure in JAMB shows anti-cheating measures are working – Alausa, Education Minister

Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa

By Ayobami Okerinde

The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, has stated that the high failure rate in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) is proof that anti-malpractice measures are working effectively, particularly within the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) system.

His comments come in the wake of widespread concerns following JAMB’s release of data showing that out of 1,955,069 candidates who sat for the exam, only about 420,000 scored above 200. More than 78% failed to meet the 200-mark threshold.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Morning Brief on Tuesday, Alausa attributed the poor performance to reduced cheating due to JAMB’s stringent security protocols.

His words: “That’s a big concern, and it’s a reflection of exams being done the proper way.

“JAMB conducts its exam using a computer-based testing system. They’ve implemented strong security measures, and as a result, fraud or cheating has been completely eliminated. Unfortunately, we cannot say the same for WAEC and NECO.”

Alausa revealed that shortly after taking office, the government carried out a comprehensive review of Nigeria’s examination systems, and as part of reforms, he announced that the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and the National Examinations Council (NECO) will begin transitioning to computer-based testing (CBT) starting November 2025 with objective papers, followed by full CBT adoption, including essay sections, by May/June 2026.

His words: “We have to use technology to fight this fraud. There are so many ‘miracle centres’, and that is simply unacceptable. People cheat during WAEC and NECO exams and then face JAMB, where cheating is nearly impossible. That’s the disparity we’re seeing now. It’s sad.

“The worst part of cheating is that it disincentivises the hard-working ones. If I’m preparing for WAEC or NECO and I know some classmates already have access to the questions, do you think I’ll still study hard?

“No, I’ll be tempted to join them. That’s how good students are corrupted, and that’s exactly what we must stop.”

Addressing whether the poor results were due to weak enforcement or a genuine drop in academic standards, the minister admitted both played a role but stressed that widespread malpractice was the root issue.

“We’re addressing the quality of teaching and using technology, including online classes, to support learning from primary to secondary levels. But the pervasive cheating in our high school exams, especially WAEC and NECO, is the core problem,” he said.

“JAMB is now almost 100 per cent fraud-free, but WAEC and NECO still have major lapses. Our youths are intelligent, capable, and energetic. It’s the environment that corrupts them, and we’re determined to fix that.”