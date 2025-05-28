Mass defection rocks Sokoto PDP as key traders’ leaders join APC

By Musa Na Allah, Sokoto

In a significant political shake-up likely to reshape Sokoto State’s political landscape, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) suffered a major blow on Tuesday as prominent supporters—led by Alhaji Chika Sarkin Gishiri, Chairman of the Sokoto State Traders Association—defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The high-profile defection took place at the residence of Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, the APC leader in Sokoto State, where the new party members were warmly received during a grand event.

Speaking at the gathering, Alhaji Sarkin Gishiri explained that the decision to join the APC stemmed from a shared commitment among his supporters to contribute to the development of Sokoto State. He pledged total loyalty to the APC and praised Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto for his developmental efforts and people-oriented policies.

“This move represents a significant shift in the political tide. As influential members of Sokoto’s business community, we believe in contributing meaningfully to a government that is clearly working in the best interest of the people,” Sarkin Gishiri said.

He also expressed gratitude to Senator Wamakko, citing his unwavering support for business leaders across the state. Sarkin Gishiri credited the senator’s guidance as instrumental in the growth and success of numerous enterprises.

Joining him in the defection was Alhaji Ladan Almustapha, former Chairman of the State Traders Association and current Chairman of the Sokoto State Chamber of Commerce. In his remarks, Almustapha confirmed that all executives of the state’s traders associations have now aligned with the APC, uniting behind a vision of economic and political progress.

He applauded Senator Wamakko’s leadership during his tenure as governor and commended Governor Ahmed Aliyu for his achievements in just two years in office.

In response, Senator Wamakko welcomed the defectors, assuring them of equal treatment and full integration into the party’s structure. He pledged the government’s commitment to addressing traders’ concerns, including: The ongoing renovation of the fire-damaged Sokoto Central Market, and The provision of financial support to help revitalize local businesses.

“Traders are integral to our economic growth,” Wamakko said. “Now that we are united, we will ensure no one is left behind in the state’s development agenda.”

The senator also addressed ongoing challenges, including the water supply crisis, promising increased investment in the State Water Board to provide clean and sufficient water across Sokoto. He criticized the previous PDP administration for dismantling the main water pipelines, which he said contributed to current shortages. However, he assured the gathering that under Governor Ahmed Aliyu’s leadership, Sokoto would soon rival or surpass other states in infrastructure and service delivery.

The event was attended by a large delegation of influential figures from the state’s traders associations, including: Alhaji Bello Bulaki, Alhaji Ibrahim Achida, Alhaji Nasiru Tukur Faru, Alhaji Almustapha Ghani Mainiyyo, Alhaji Malami Zamau, Alhaji Falalu Ibrahim Maitakalma, Alhaji Sirajo Ibrahim Maitakalmi, among others.

Their collective presence underscored the scale of the defection and signaled growing support for the APC across Sokoto State.