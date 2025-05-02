Manchester United, Tottenham close to all-English Europa final

TOPSHOT – The trophy is on display next to a giant screen showing fixtures during the 2024-2025 UEFA Europa League football tournament knockout play-off draw at the House of European Football in Nyon, on January 31, 2025. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

An all-English Europa League final is looming after Manchester United defeated Athletic Bilbao 3-0 and Tottenham Hotspur prevailed 3-1 against Bodø/Glimt on Thursday.

Casemiro’s header and Bruno Fernandes’ brace led United to a dominant victory in Spain, leaving them in a comfortable position for the semi-final return leg next Thursday at their Old Trafford stadium.

Bilbao were down to 10 men in the 35th minute as Dani Vivian was sent off for pulling back Rasmus Hojlund in the box.

The foul resulted in a penalty converted by Fernandes for his first goal.

Tottenham also didn’t have trouble to take the home win against Bodø/Glimt.

First-half goals from Brennan Johnson and James Maddison secured them a 2-0 lead and Dominic Solanke added a third from the spot after the break.

Ulrik Saltnes’ late goal, however, will keep Bodø/Glimt’s hopes of a comeback alive for the second leg at home.

United have won the Europa League once, in 2017, while Tottenham have won the trophy twice when the competition was known as UEFA Cup.