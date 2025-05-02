Man Utd must ‘take risk’ and rotate players as they target European glory – Amorim

Amorim

Ruben Amorim said Manchester United must “take a risk” by rotating players as he prioritises Europa League glory over improving their woeful position in the Premier League.

United have one foot in the final after an impressive 3-0 win at Athletic Bilbao on Thursday, with Tottenham their likely opponents if they reach the showpiece match, also in Bilbao.

Winning the Europa League guarantees a place in next season’s Champions League, bringing with it a financial windfall and making it easier to attract top players.

United are unbeaten in Europe this season but are a lowly 14th in the Premier League with four games to go — heading for their lowest league finish since they were relegated in 1974.

They travel to face mid-table Brentford in London on Sunday.

United manager Amorim said it was tough to balance the demands of the Europa League and Premier League but he made it clear that players at risk of getting injured would not play “no matter what”.

“In this moment it is hard,” he said. “It is hard to separate. We know that we have always a responsibility but in this moment we have to take a risk.

“There are some positions that we don’t have more players,” he added. “For example, (defender) Noussair Mazraoui (who featured against Athletic) cannot play (on Sunday). He is in the limit to get an injury.”

Amorim acknowledged that the club must be competitive in every game, regardless of their league position.

“We have to be careful because we are Manchester United and we cannot go to a game without thinking we can win this game,” he said.

“So the process is going to be like that, it is going to be tough. But we passed so many things this year, this one more.”

Amorim was able to bring Amad Diallo off the substitutes’ bench in Spain for his first appearance since he suffered an ankle injury in February, admitting that the return of the forward was “massive”.