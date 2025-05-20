Man City unveil De Bruyne tribute as star prepares to say farewell

De Bruyne

Manchester City have established a permanent tribute to Kevin De Bruyne after unveiling a mosaic and dedicating a road at the club’s academy to the departing midfielder.

De Bruyne is set for his final City appearance at the Etihad Stadium during Tuesday’s Premier League clash with Bournemouth before leaving when his contract expires in June.

The mosaic, which has been installed by a training pitch at the City Football Academy, depicts a De Bruyne celebration and was revealed to the player by club chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak on Tuesday.

Created by local Manchester artist and City fan Mark Kennedy, the artwork is the latest in a series of tributes to City greats, including Yaya Toure, Joe Hart, David Silva, Vincent Kompany, Sergio Aguero, Fernandinho and Ilkay Gundogan.

The road which links the academy to the first-team centre has been renamed Kevin De Bruyne Crescent.

Belgium international De Bruyne has scored 108 goals in 420 matches for City since joining from German club Wolfsburg in 2015.

During his 10-year stay, the 33-year-old became City’s most successful player, winning six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, five League Cups, the Champions League, the Super Cup and the Club World Cup.