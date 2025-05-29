Man City chief promises ‘swift’ transfer deals for Club World Cup

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has promised the overhaul of Pep Guardiola’s squad will continue at pace in the weeks ahead of the Club World Cup.

After an unprecedented four consecutive Premier League titles, City suffered a dismal season by the standards set during Guardiola’s reign.

They finished a distant third in the Premier League, won just three of 10 games in the Champions League and lost the FA Cup final to Crystal Palace to end without a trophy for the first time since 2016/17.

Khaldoon accepted the club were not “aggressive” enough in the transfer market last year to rejuvenate their squad.

City responded in January by signing Omar Marmoush, Abdukodir Khusanov, Vitor Reis and Nico Gonzalez at a combined cost of more than £172 million ($232 million).

More arrivals are expected before the start of the Club World Cup on June 14 despite Guardiola’s plea to work with a smaller squad next season.

“This January we had to act,” Khaldoon said in his annual end-of-season interview.

“Four players in January (came in), and that gives you an idea of what’s coming this summer because we will continue.

“We have clearly identified who exactly are the targets, in what positions, and we have our clear number one option, our clear number two option.

“And we’ll go about our business and it will be very clear, very swift. And our objective is to try to be ready with the new squad for the Club World Cup.”

Nottingham Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White, Lyon playmaker Rayan Cherki and AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders are among those linked with a move to the Etihad.

Guardiola extended his contract with the club until 2027 back in November during the worst of City’s struggles.

Khaldoon is confident the side that has dominated English football over the last decade will quickly be back on top.

“We will be back. This season is a season that’s now behind us. Today is a new day. We start working and preparing for next season,” he added.

“I can assure you, this club will do everything possible to come back to the standards that we know we all can achieve and that we know, we will achieve.”