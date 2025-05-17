Malami cautions supporters against inciting statements in Kebbi

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The immediate past Minister for Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, has cautioned his supporters in Kebbi to desist from political statements that are capable of raising political tensions in the state.

Mohammed Doka, his special adviser on media, in a statement, said that the warning affects musicians, influencers and political supporters who use direct jabs at others or make mockery, adding that such statements are not acceptable.

“I want to appeal to our teaming supporters to use issue-based statements when we engage the public and they should be constructive, not statements that could threaten our democracy and unity of Nigeria,” the statement added.

Doka, who described Malami as a peace-loving and law-abiding citizen, said he would not be part of any action and/or statement that could truncate peace in Kebbi.

The former attorney general, who recently denied joining another political party, is yet to declare his interest in contesting any political post in Kebbi as he still remains a member of the All Progressives Congress, APC.