Major tax reform discussions to take centre stage at CITN 27th annual tax conference

CITN President, Barr Samuel Agbeluyi flanked by principal officers of the Institute.

By Elizabeth Osayande

As Nigeria confronts the challenges of economic growth and development, the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, CITN is set to host its 27th Annual Tax Conference from May 12 to May 16, 2025, in Abuja. With an expected turnout of 4,500 to 5,000 participants, this year’s theme, “Taxation for Development: Policies, Laws, and Implementation,” emphasizes the essential role of taxation in driving the nation’s economic trajectory.

The President of CITN and Chairman of Council,Samuel Agbeluyi, has stressed the pressing need for legislative action to eliminate illegal tax collection by non-state actors. Speaking in a recent presidential chat, Agbeluyi stated, “Nigeria cannot continue to have multiple taxes,” calling for significant tax reforms to streamline the system. His remarks underline a growing concern among policymakers about the impact of unregulated tax collection on the Nigerian economy and public trust.

Also, the event’s chairman,Dr Adeyemi Sanni, outlined the comprehensive plan for the conference, which will feature both in-person and virtual participation to ensure wider accessibility. With security measures firmly in place, participants can engage in meaningful discussions aimed at shaping effective tax policies that will benefit the broader population.

This pivotal conference gathers a diverse group of stakeholders, including government officials, tax practitioners, and business leaders, to foster dialogue on crucial issues affecting taxation in Nigeria. As the country strives for sustainable development amid economic challenges, the outcomes of this conference may well influence the future landscape of tax policy in Nigeria. The CITN’s commitment to facilitating these discussions signifies a vital step toward addressing longstanding issues in the nation’s tax system.