Mahrez aims to land first Asian Champions League for Al Ahli

Riyad Mahrez has vowed Al Ahli will “fight for every second” to deliver a first Asian Champions League trophy for the Saudi club, when they contest the final against Japan’s Kawasaki Frontale on Saturday.

Al Ahli, effectively the home team since the final stages have taken place in Jeddah, are competing in the showpiece for a second time in the Champions League era having lost to South Korea’s Ulsan Hyundai in 2012.

However, they remain unbeaten in this season’s competition.

Speaking on Friday at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, Mahrez said Al Ahli are aware of the expectations surrounding the club, especially given that they will enjoy a raucous backing at their home stadium.

“Of course, we feel everything around the final,” the former Manchester City player said. “You can take the positive of this fervour, all these people behind us.

“The positive is to motivate you to give everything for all these fans who deserve it and never won the Champions League. And we want to achieve something as a team as well with everyone who is working in the club who deserve this.

“That’s why we’re going to fight for everything, every minute, every second of the game, to lift the trophy.”

Mahrez, a Champions League winner in Europe with City in 2023, leads the tournament in assists, with eight, while a goal in the final would draw him level at the top of the scoring charts on 10.

The Algerian is hugely decorated having also won the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations with his country.

“This is a trophy, but in another continent, in Asia,” Mahrez said. “I’ve been lucky enough to play in teams that won a lot of trophies with big players, but when you play any trophy, any cup, it’s always exciting.

“I’m really looking forward to it. I really want to win a trophy with this team, with this club and, like I said, I will give everything tomorrow.”

Mahrez supplied the assist for another former Premier League star, Ivan Toney, to score in the semi-final and ex-Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino and substitute Feras Al Buraikan also netted.

Al Ahli also boast ex-Chelsea ‘keeper Edouard Mendy and former Barcelona and AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie in their squad.

– Frontale promise ‘surprise’ –

Frontale booked their place in their first Asian final and prevented an all-Saudi showdown by stunning Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr 3-2 on Wednesday.

The J1 League side, who had never before progressed beyond the quarter-finals, are only the fifth Japanese club to play in a Champions League final.

After the win against Al Nassr, Frontale manager Shigetoshi Hasebe said his team would “surprise” Al Ahli in the final.

On Friday, Hasebe was more muted, saying only that his team would need to be at their very best.

“If we play with 95 percent, it will not be enough. All the players have to show their character, give 100 percent energy on the pitch,” he said.

Asked about Hasebe’s suggestion that his side could spring a shock against the Saudis, Al Ahli manager Matthias Jaissle said: “Let’s see how the coach of the opponent wants to surprise us.

“It’s his right to say so. We respect the opponent very much; we know about their strength, definitely.

“There’s a team waiting for us who deserves to be in the final, who’s won against big opponents already and shown their qualities.

“So we know what to do… maybe we can surprise them as well.”

Frontale captain Yasuto Wakizaka said the final could be a springboard to bigger things.

“If we win against such a big club as Al Ahli or Al Nassr, it is very big for the club.

“In the future as well, if Kawasaki want to become a more global club, this is a very important game as well.”