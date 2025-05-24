Magnus Abe a political ally in Renewed Hope Agenda – Tinubu

Magnus Abe

President Bola Tinubu has rejoiced with Magnus Abe, lawyer and former senator representing Rivers South-East Senatorial District, as he clocks 60 on May 24.

Abe won his first election to the Senate in April, 2011.

In a 2016 rerun poll, he secured another term, Mr Bayo Onanuga, the President’s spokesman, said in a statement on Friday.

Tinubu highlighted Abe’s contributions to the country and his commitment to promoting peace and unity, not only in Rivers but in the entire Niger Delta region.

The President noted Abe’s invaluable work as Commissioner for Information and Secretary to the Government in Rivers from 2003 to 2007.

Tinubu described Abe as a political ally who had continued to partner with him in his cravings for a stronger, economically viable and more united Nigeria under his Renewed Hope Agenda.

The President extended his warmest wishes to Abe, and prayed to God to grant him many more years of impact and success.