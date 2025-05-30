Luchy Donalds goes gaga as she marks her new age

By Benjamin Njoku

Nollywood actress Luchy Donalds marked her birthday with a stunning post on Instagram, where she shared dazzling photos of herself and expressed her gratitude to God for her accomplishments.

Luchy had turned a year older on Wednesday, and to celebrate her special day, the screen diva shared a dazzling half-naked picture of herself, which sent the internet into a frenzy.

In her birthday post, Luchy prayed for more blessings, peace, and divine elevation in her life. She expressed her gratitude to God for guiding her and asked for the Holy Spirit to draw her closer to Him

“In this new chapter,I pray for more blessings that come with peace. I shall shine brighter like never before, Doors of Heavenly elevation shall permanently stay open for me.

“Destiny helpers from all parts of the world shall come to me, unstoppable Heavy rain of God’s blessings shall constantly fall on me, unending Grace of God shall follow me all the days of my life. Mercy of God will forever speak for me, Favour shall be the order of the day in my life,” the actress wrote.

Fans, friends, and well-wishers flooded her social media accounts with warm birthday wishes and messages of love. Luchy’s heartfelt expression of gratitude resonates with many, inspiring others to appreciate the blessings in their own lives. The actress is known for her bold sense of style and never shies away from rocking trendy outfits.