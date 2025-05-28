LP logistics head, Fabian Ozoigbo, defects to APC, commends Tinubu’s economic policies

President Bola Tinubu

By Vincent Ujumadu

AWKA – Hon. Fabian Ozoigbo, a chieftain of the Labour Party (LP) in Anambra State and former Head of Logistics for the party’s National Campaign Organisation during the 2023 general election, has resigned from the LP and joined the All Progressives Congress (APC), along with his supporters.

Ozoigbo said his decision to defect was driven by his desire to support President Bola Tinubu’s ongoing efforts to stabilize Nigeria’s economy.

Speaking at a press conference in Awka, Ozoigbo admitted he had anticipated economic collapse following the removal of fuel subsidy but was impressed by the resilience of the economy under President Tinubu’s leadership.

“As a member of the opposition, I expected the economy to collapse after the subsidy removal. But to my surprise, President Tinubu has managed to maintain economic stability,” he said.

“I have decided to align with the administration responsible for holding the economy together and to actively contribute to this unexpected progress. My goal is to be part of the new Nigeria that can emerge through positive policies and sound economic management.”

Ozoigbo also cited the emergence of Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu as APC’s governorship candidate in Anambra State as another reason for his move, describing Ukachukwu as a grassroots politician and philanthropist who is winning the hearts of middle-class citizens across the state.

“Ukachukwu’s candidacy is a rallying point for men of goodwill who believe that Anambra should work for both the rich and the poor,” he said.

He added that his defection is timely, as the state approaches the November 8, 2025 governorship election, noting that Ukachukwu’s popularity would boost the APC’s chances.

Reflecting on the 2023 presidential election, Ozoigbo expressed disappointment over internal mistrust within the Labour Party. He criticized the party’s legal strategy, saying it was ironic that LP relied on the same Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) results it had earlier discredited to present its case at the tribunal.