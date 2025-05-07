LP crisis: Nenadi Usman begins disciplinary action against Abure

Julius Abure

By John Alechenu

ABUJA: Chairman of the National Caretaker Committee of the Labour Party (LP) Senator Nenadi Usman has described Barr. Julius Abure as an impostor.

Consequently, the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) under her leadership has given Abure 24 hours within which he should show cause why disciplinary action should not be taken against him.

Usman said this at a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday.

The chairperson advised the former National Chairman of the party, Abure, to instead of denigrating the Labour Party and its leaders, use his time to address the various allegations of corruption and forgery against him.

Details later…