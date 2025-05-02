LP crisis: Abure-led NEC holds emergency meeting in Abuja

Julius Abure

By John Alechenu

The Comrade Julius Abure-led National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Labour Party (LP) is currently holding a crucial meeting in the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.

Abure, who is chairing the meeting, is being assisted by the National Secretary, Alhaji Umar Farouk, and chairmen and secretaries of the party for the 36 states of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Although the agenda of the meeting is yet to be made public, it was gathered that the Anambra State Governorship Election and the general state of the party, among others, will be discussed.

Details later.