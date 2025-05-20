LP crisis: Abure faction threatens to expel Rep Ogene, initiate his recall

Julius Abure

The leadership of the Julius Abure faction of the Labour Party has threatened to expel a member of the House of Representatives, Afam Ogene, and initiate a recall process against him.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja, accused Ogene of poor performance as a lawmaker elected under the platform of Labour Party.

Ifoh also called on the police high command to immediately invite and interrogate him to disclose the source of the document he purportedly obtained from the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation.

He claimed that Ogene had attempted to cyber-bully the attorney general, the police and the leadership of the party in what, he said, was clearly a political matter.

Ifoh said that the document purportedly in possession of Ogene was a classified one which was not meant to be within his reach or in the public domain.

“A classified document, which should be with the I-GP or the minister of justice, cannot be in Ogene’s possession.

“He is expected to contribute to making laws in the National Assembly. How come he is now privy to classified documents from the IGP and AGF’s office?

“If, therefore, any of such documents are in existence, IGP should interrogate him.

“He has been suspended from the party for his incapability to lead the party caucus in NASS (National Assembly),” he said.

Ifoh said that it was because of Ogene’s suspension that he had resorted to fighting dirty.

“He and his sponsors had expected that by now, Abure’s leadership would have been terminated, but they were surprised at the Supreme Court ruling which put paid to their evil intentions,” he said.

The national publicity secretary said that if the lawmaker continued on this trajectory, the party would have no choice but to expel him from the party.

“We will also institute his recall from his constituency because he is a disservice to the people of his constituency,” he said. (NAN)