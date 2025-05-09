Liverpool sad to lose Trent Alexander-Arnold but a new player will step up, says Slot

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool boss Arne Slot said Friday everyone at the club is “disappointed” by Trent Alexander-Arnold’s decision to leave Anfield at the end of the season.

The England right-back, whose contract expires in June, announced on Monday he would be leaving Liverpool, a club he has been with since he was a young boy, with the 26-year-old saying it was “easily the hardest decision I’ve ever made in my life”.

Alexander-Arnold’s future has been the subject of intense speculation this season, with the defender widely tipped to join Spanish giants Real Madrid after helping Liverpool win this season’s Premier League.

Slot has yet to speak directly to Alexander-Arnold since the announcement, only communicating via WhatsApp, but intends to hold face-to-face talks on Friday as he seeks to gauge how the player is feeling about the fall-out, which has drawn a mixed reception from fans and pundits alike.

“I think like everybody who likes Liverpool and is a fan of Liverpool, we are disappointed for him leaving because not only a good human being is leaving the club but a very, very good full-back is leaving us as well,” said Slot.

“But I also worked at clubs like AZ Alkmaar and Feyenoord where every season a very good player or multiple very good players have left the club so I am a bit more used to it,” he added.

“But the experience I have — and by the way this club as well — is that if a very good player is leaving, the next very good player will step up and that probably will happen now.”

Liverpool face Arsenal, currently second in the Premier League, at Anfield on Sunday.