Linus Okorie: Africa’s premier leadership coach championing transformational leadership development

In a time when the call for visionary and ethical leadership in Africa is louder than ever, Dr. Linus Okorie stands at the forefront as a global authority in leadership development and human capital transformation. As the Founder and President of the renowned GOTNI Leadership Centre, Dr. Okorie has spent over 30 years empowering individuals, organizations, and institutions with the tools and mindset for sustainable and impactful leadership.

A sought-after African leadership coach, keynote speaker, and public policy advocate, Dr. Okorie has trained more than 500,000 leaders across Nigeria, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and North America. Through the Guardians of the Nation International (GOTNI) Leadership Centre, he delivers world-class leadership programs tailored for executives, youth, public servants, and corporate stakeholders addressing the urgent need for authentic and transformational leadership on the continent.

“Leadership is the future currency of nations,” Dr. Okorie affirms. “When leaders are developed, nations prosper.”

In recognition of his contributions, Dr. Okorie received the prestigious Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) national honor in 2022. He was also named among Africa’s 100 Most Notable Peace Icons, joining an elite group of changemakers reshaping the future of governance, development, and innovation across Africa.

His bestselling book, Footprints: Leading Beyond Today, is widely regarded as a practical roadmap for purpose-driven leadership. Dr. Okorie also hosts the popular television program “Leadership Clinic” on Africa Independent Television (AIT), where he shares insights on emotional intelligence, ethical leadership, and nation-building.

“My life’s mission is to raise a new generation of visionary leaders—leaders who are emotionally intelligent, ethically grounded, and passionately committed to making Africa great. I believe that when values meet vision, transformation is inevitable. That is the foundation of true leadership.”

— Dr. Linus Okorie, President, GOTNI Leadership Centre

Why Linus Okorie Stands Out:

Over 30 years in leadership coaching and public policy engagement

Founder of GOTNI Leadership Centre, Africa’s premier leadership institution

Trained over 500,000 leaders globally

Recipient of the MFR National Award

Named among Africa’s 100 Most Notable Peace Icons

Author, TV Host, and International Conference Speaker

Whether in boardrooms, classrooms, or policy forums, Dr. Linus Okorie is shaping the future of leadership in Africa, one transformational leader at a time.