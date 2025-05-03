Lingering Okun Ajah Coastal Road crisis threatens FG’s FDI drive — Okengwu

By Tunde Oso

The Chief Executive Officer of Winhomes Global Services Limited, Engr. Stella Ifeoma Okengwu, has raised concerns over the ongoing crisis surrounding the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project, warning that it could jeopardize President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s foreign direct investment (FDI) agenda.

In a statement, Okengwu noted that the administration’s goal of attracting $6 billion in FDI requires a stable and investor-friendly business environment. However, she expressed concern that the diversion of the Lagos-Calabar Expressway into the Okun Ajah community—leading to the demolition of several properties—may have shaken investor confidence and discouraged future investments.

She highlighted that many of those affected by the demolitions were diaspora investors who responded to President Tinubu’s call to contribute to national development.

According to her, the original alignment of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road was established in a 2006 government gazette, which investors had deliberately respected by avoiding development within that designated corridor.

“The current road works, overseen by the Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi, disregard the gazetted route and instead divert the expressway through already developed and legally occupied areas,” she said.

“This diversion has resulted in the destruction of properties worth billions of naira and demonstrates a troubling disregard for due process. Unfortunately, appeals to Minister Umahi to adhere to the 2006 gazette have fallen on deaf ears,” Okengwu lamented.

She further alleged that the diversion was made to serve the interests of a select group of individuals at the expense of legitimate stakeholders.

Okengwu emphasized that the minister’s silence in the face of investor concerns casts serious doubt on the government’s commitment to attracting and retaining foreign investment.