Limi Children’s Hospital hosts over 300 experts at Landmark Abuja Perinatal Symposium 2025

In a powerful show of commitment to maternal and neonatal health, The Limi Children’s Hospital, a leading pediatric facility under the renowned Limi Hospital Group, successfully hosted the 4th Abuja Perinatal Symposium 2025, drawing over 300 healthcare professionals from across the country.

Held in the Federal Capital Territory, the symposium served as a dynamic platform for medical professionals—ranging from neonatologists and pediatricians to nurses and allied health workers—to converge, collaborate, and explore cutting-edge practices in perinatal care.

From high-impact keynote addresses to immersive hands-on workshops, the event reflected The Limi Children’s Hospital’s enduring role as a trailblazer in pediatric and neonatal education. A standout moment was the simulation-based training sessions, powered by neonatal mannequins generously donated by partners, which gave participants critical hands-on experience in life-saving procedures.

As part of the practical sessions, participants were also taken through the ABCs of Neonatal Resuscitation, learning and practicing key resuscitation steps through expertly guided, hands-on modules. These sessions provided invaluable skill-building opportunities to enhance response effectiveness during neonatal emergencies.

Speaking on the success of the event, Dr. Peter Igoche, Lead Consultant Paediatrician at The Limi Children’s Hospital, stated:

“This symposium is an extension of our commitment to continuous medical education and clinical excellence. At The Limi Children’s Hospital, we’re not only focused on care delivery—we’re investing in the future of healthcare through training, innovation, and collaboration.”

The event marks yet another milestone for The Limi Children’s Hospital, a trusted name in family-centered care and a recognized hub for medical training. Its consistent focus on quality, research, and partnerships continues to raise the bar in maternal and child healthcare services across Nigeria.

As the healthcare landscape evolves, The Limi Children’s Hospital remains open to strategic collaborations, referrals, and joint initiatives aimed at improving outcomes for mothers and children nationwide.

The hospital extends its sincere gratitude to all participating institutions, facilitators, and partners who contributed to making this year’s symposium an impactful success.