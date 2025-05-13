Life insurance scheme: FEC approves 17 underwriters for Tinubu, Shettima, SGF, ministers

President Bola Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — THE Federal Executive Council, FEC, yesterday approved 17 underwriters for Group Life Assurance Scheme for the President, Vice President, Chief of Staff to the President, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, ministers and federal government workers.

Head of Civil Service of the Federation, HOCS, Dr. Didi Easter Walson-Jack, disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the cabinet meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Dr. Walson-Jack said the approval for the 17 underwriters would cover 2025/2027 policy year, adding that the policy would commence from the date of payment of premium to underwriters, in line with the no premium, no cover policy.

While explaining that the policy also covered paramilitary organisations, the HOCS said: “I have the privilege to present the approval of the Federal Executive Council as regards the Group Life Assurance Scheme.

“This scheme underscores the importance that the president, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR administration has placed welfare of staff, specifically the welfare of the federal public servant, the Group Life Assurance Scheme is a scheme whereby the federal government has taken out a life policy on each public servant. “This means that if the unfortunate incident of death occurs, the deceased public servants next of kin stands to have a benefit to help the family cushion the family at that time of loss.

“This year, the group life assurance scheme covers key government officials, comprising Mister President, the Vice President, the Chief of Staff, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, ministers, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, permanent secretaries and staff of federal government ministries and treasury funded agencies, that is the deep extra ministerial departments and agencies as well.

“The scheme also covers the para military agencies such as Nigerian Immigration Service, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, Nigerian Prisons Service, the Federal Fire Service, Federal Road Safety Corps, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency and the Office of the National Security Adviser.

The Group Life Assurance Scheme is an annual one, and today’s approval was for the 2025/2026 policy year. The policy would commence from the date of payment of premium to underwriters in line with the no premium, no cover policy.

“I would like to just quickly take you through the actual approval for today. The approval for today was for the appointment of 17 insurance underwriters for the group life assurance cover and for the year 2025/ 2026 as I had earlier mentioned, and the premium is paid to the insurance companies for the duration of 12 months.

“So this policy will expire next year. I just like to say that in as much as this policy has existed throughout this administration and even previous administrations, we find that not too many people know about the policy, and so we have, from my office, even planned to carry out a sensitization, which will be coming up very soon.

“But I’m so happy to be given the opportunity today to talk about this policy, and I ask that please, it would be very good to give this wide coverage, because this policy affects every public servant, including most of you seated here.

“So on this note, I’d like to thank you and to say that this administration has placed welfare of the public servant very highly, so that no deceased public officers family should be left without succour.”