Licensed electrical contractors, residents protest against IBEDC’s fraudulent billing

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

OSOGBO – Members of the Licensed Electrical Contractors of Nigeria (LECAN) and electricity consumers in Osun State took to the streets of the state capital to protest against what they described as “fraudulent billing” by the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC).

The protest, which took place in Oke-Baale, saw demonstrators carrying placards with inscriptions such as “Enough of IBEDC Exploitation on Transformers,” “IBEDC Staff Should Stop Taking Electricity Contracts,” “Stop Delay of Account Generation,” “Enough of Supplying Sub-standard Meters,” “Make Meters Available to All Customers,” among others.

Addressing journalists at the Oke-Baale roundabout, LECAN Chairman, Mr. Kayode Adebayo, called on the Federal Government to implement stricter policy regulations against Distribution Companies (DISCOs) to end the exploitation of consumers.

He stated: “IBEDC fraudulently exploits customers. Those given new accounts are usually charged a minimum debit of N100,000 even before joining the grid. This unknown debt is sometimes transferred to the customer’s prepaid meter, forcing them to pay for services never rendered, which is contrary to the Electricity Act.”

He also raised concerns about IBEDC’s refusal to return customer meter cards required for meter upgrades, calling it illegal. He added that the Band System was not functioning properly, labeling Band A as a fraud.

“We also challenge IBEDC workers for taking up roles as electrical contractors, exploiting residents who are desperate to buy, replace, or repair damaged transformers. In some cases, installed transformers are not powered because IBEDC is not given adequate ‘PR’ to connect them to the national grid,” Adebayo explained.

He concluded by demanding an end to what he termed fraudulent acts by IBEDC, stating that the continuous exploitation of innocent customers worsens the economic hardships already faced by many.

During the protest, a consumer, Elder Michael Adebayo, shared his frustration with IBEDC, saying he was billed immediately after applying for an electricity account despite not being connected.

In response, Osun IBEDC spokesperson, Kikelomo Owoeye, refuted the protesters’ claims, asserting that IBEDC operates within its regulatory guidelines.

“Contrary to some claims, customers are not billed before connection. However, instances where electricity is used during building construction may result in billing after the customer consents to connection through the submitted form. Such cases can be addressed through available resolution and adjustment windows,” Owoeye explained.

She affirmed IBEDC’s commitment to transparency, customer service, and regulatory compliance, urging customers to engage with the company through official channels for any concerns or clarifications.