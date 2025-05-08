LG polls: Group begs Tinubu, APC leaders for male candidate in Mosan-Okunola LCDA

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A socio-cultural political group, under the umbrella, Alimosho Concerned Group For Good Governance, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu and leaders of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to allow a consensus man pick the ticket of the party for the coming council polls in Mosan-Okunola Local Council Development Area.

This is coming in the wake of the decision of the leaders to use consensus in picking candidates of the party for the coming council polls fixed for Saturday, 10 May, 2025.

The group, in a statement by its Executive Director, Ademola Olamide; and Secretary, Mrs Aduke Shobanjo, appealed to the leaders to consider a male candidate for Mosan-Okunola LCDA in view of the fact that a woman has ruled the council in the past eight good years.

The statement read in part: “We appreciate and support the desire of the party leaders for gender balancing and we are happy for this.

“But in Mosan-Okunola, the best way to balance the gender equation is for a man to return as the Chairman of the council.

“The present occupier of the seat has performed below expectations which reflected adversely during the 2023 general elections, so the general feeling among the people of the council area is for a man to take over.

“Let’s try a man, the woman we supported and voted for has failed us.”

The group noted that: “The last time a man ruled the council, the people witnessed a purposeful leadership with visible achievements.

“The present administration in the council has made the residents so disenchanted that many have vowed not to support the APC if another woman is picked as the party’s candidate.

“We live among the people, we interact with them and know what they want and for now, their desire is for a male candidate for the APC to take over administration at Mosan-Okunola LCDA.”