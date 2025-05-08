LG Election: Group warns Lagos Deputy Gov over consensus tradition claim

An advocacy group, The Lagos Shepherd (TLS), has responded to a comment credited to the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Kadri Hamzat, on internal party processes ahead of the upcoming local government primaries in the state.

Dr. Hamzat, while addressing All Progressives Congress (APC) members at the party secretariat in Lagos on Wednesday, was quoted as saying: “Let’s do it the way we have been doing. It is going to be a consensus. We will apportion things to one another.”

The comment, made in the context of the APC’s preparation for local council elections this weekend, has since gained wide media attention.

In a swift reaction, TLS described Hamzat’s statement as politically significant and a “note for the file” that will have lasting implications for future elections, particularly the 2027 governorship race.

In a press statement signed by its Protem Chairman, Kazeem Abaranje, the group stated: “Dr. Hamzat was basking in the euphoria of the moment because the current situation, which ceded many positions to him and his group, paid off. Hence the statement, claiming it was the party’s tradition.”

TLS, however, warned that if the party chooses to apply the same consensus model in 2027 and selects a candidate other than Hamzat, his own words would justify such a decision.

The group emphasised that there should be no room for blackmail or claims of injustice if the party follows the precedent the Deputy Governor himself endorsed.

“We will make sure those words apply truly as the timeless tradition of the party that has functioned and yielded results over the years,” the statement read.

The group clarified that its stance was not aimed at discrediting Hamzat’s loyalty to the APC or disputing the effectiveness of consensus arrangements but to “properly put him on the record” and ensure party values were upheld consistently.

