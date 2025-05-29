Let’s rise and rebuild our state – Fubara

Siminalayi Fubara

By Nwafor Sunday Polycarp

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has called on the people of the state to set aside past political differences and unite in rebuilding a stronger, more prosperous Rivers.

The Governor made this appeal in a statement sent to journalists on Thursday to commemorate the second anniversary of his administration.

With the theme “Our Journey: Challenging but Progressive and Impactful,” Fubara reflected on the journey since he assumed office on May 29, 2023, describing the past two years as a mix of political turbulence and meaningful progress.

“In the past two years, our political landscape has undergone significant changes. Despite the turbulence, I have remained steadfast and focused… I pledged to protect and promote our collective interests, and that commitment remains unshaken,” the governor declared.

While acknowledging that political challenges had, at times, slowed the pace of development, Fubara highlighted notable achievements in key sectors, including healthcare, education, infrastructure, youth empowerment, human capital development, and the inclusion of women in governance.

“These achievements would not have been possible without your unwavering support and hope in the brighter future we all envision for Rivers State,” he said, expressing heartfelt gratitude to citizens across the state for their roles and sacrifices.

Looking to the future, Governor Fubara reiterated his commitment to peace, security, and socio-economic development. “Our focus remains clear, and we are determined to emerge stronger, more united, and more result-oriented,” he stated.

The governor emphasized the need for reconciliation and forgiveness, saying these were crucial to restoring normalcy and enabling the delivery of “transformational infrastructure, impactful programmes, and life-changing services” across the state.

“We are at a crucial point in our journey, where difficult decisions must be made,” he noted, assuring citizens that every decision will be guided by their best interests and the long-term good of Rivers State.

In a powerful closing appeal, Fubara urged all Rivers people to move beyond past political struggles and embrace unity. “To those still carrying the weight of our recent political struggles, I appeal to you—let us turn the page, come together, and focus on our shared goal of progress and unity. The time to rebuild and rise is now,” he said.

The governor ended his address with renewed optimism and a pledge to continue working hand in hand with the people to build a state that stands as a model for the rest of Nigeria.