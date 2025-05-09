Lend your apostolic gaze towards African continent — Obidike hails Pope Leo XIV

The Chairman of Clarivo Oil & Gas Limited, Chief Hon. Obidike Chukwuebuka, has extended his heartfelt congratulations to His Holiness, Pope Leo XIV, on his elevation to the sacred office of the Supreme Pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church.

In a statement released shortly after the conclave’s decision, Hon. Obidike described the election of the new Pope as not only a celebration for Catholics worldwide but also a significant spiritual milestone for all who yearn for moral renewal and global peace.

He expressed his hope that Pope Leo XIV’s pontificate would bring about a deep spiritual revival, rekindling faith, hope, and love in every corner of the world. Obidike further wished that the Pope’s leadership would usher in an era of spiritual renewal, unity, and compassion across all nations.

Chief Obidike also called on Pope Leo XIV to address the spiritual and socio-political challenges facing the African continent, particularly Nigeria.

“I respectfully urge His Holiness to lend his apostolic gaze towards the African continent, particularly Nigeria, where millions of devout Catholics and other people of faith continue to persevere in the face of economic, political, and security challenges,” he stated.

He emphasized that the Nigerian Church remains a stronghold of hope, resilience, and evangelistic fervor, adding that the Pope’s support and solidarity would serve as a beacon of hope and strength for millions.

Chief Obidike, who also serves as the Chairman of Clarivo Oil & Gas Limited, concluded with a prayer for divine guidance over Pope Leo XIV’s mission, invoking the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary as the Pope begins his tenure as the shepherd of the universal Church.