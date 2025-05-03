Leipzig strike late to delay Bayern and Kane’s Bundesliga title party

Bayern Munich’s French midfielder #17 Michael Olise celebrates with teammates the 2-2 during the German first division Bundesliga football match between RB Leipzig and FC Bayern Munich in Leipzig, eastern Germany on May 3, 2025. (Photo by RONNY HARTMANN / AFP) / DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO

Bayern Munich and Harry Kane’s German Bundesliga title party was delayed by at least a day after RB Leipzig’s Yussuf Poulsen scored a stoppage-time equaliser in a 3-3 home draw on Saturday.

With Kane sitting in the stands due to a yellow card suspension, Bayern fell two down by half-time, Leipzig scoring twice in teaming rain in Saxony through Benjamin Sesko and Lukas Klostermann.

Bayern then scored twice in 46 seconds through Eric Dier and Michael Olise to level things up with just under 30 minutes remaining.

Leroy Sane looked to have completed the comeback and clinch the title, hitting an unstoppable shot from the right of goal on the 83rd-minute mark.

But Poulsen, subbed on with 30 minutes to go, chipped the ball over goalie Jonas Urbig in the fifth minute of stoppage time to snatch a draw.

“This sport is fun,” said veteran Bayern midfielder Thomas Mueller, who will leave the club in the summer.

“It’s a little weird after that late equaliser. I feel like a champion but we’re not there quite yet.

“We need to sort out our feelings and make things clear next week.”

Despite the draw, defending champions Leverkusen’s chances of overtaking Bayern remain close to impossible.

Bayern are six points ahead and have a 30-plus goal difference advantage over Xabi Alonso’s side, who play at Freiburg on Sunday.

Leipzig grabbed the lead 11 minutes in when Sesko pounced on a mistake from Urbig, who was slipped while well outside of his penalty box, allowing the Slovenian to hit a long-range shot home.

Klostermann doubled Leipzig’s lead shortly before half-time, heading in from a David Raum header.

– Kane on sidelines –

Leipzig, who needed a win to boost their hopes of Champions League football next season, were in control and looked on track for victory until Bayern shocked the hosts with two goals in 46 seconds.

Dier headed in from a corner, his third goal in his past four games, before Olise made the most of a Leipzig defensive mistake to level the scores.

Sane’s late goal sent Bayern’s bench wild.

As the clock wound down, a beaming Kane made his way down from the stands to the sidelines, ready to collect the title of his career.

Poulsen was however sent through on goal by Xavi Simons and cooly chipped the ‘keeper to delay Bayern’s party.

Elsewhere, Union Berlin came from two goals down to draw 2-2 at home against Werder Bremen, denting the visitors hopes of European football this season.

Bremen, hoping to return to Europe for the first time in 15 years, were two goals up after a quarter of an hour thanks to a Jens Stage brace.

Union’s Tom Rothe pulled one back with a header late in the first half and Laszlo Benes scored with six minutes remaining.

Borussia Moenchengladbach’s European hopes also took a hit with a wild 4-4 home draw against Hoffenheim, leaving them three points off the Europa League placings with two games remaining.

Nick Woltemade scored with two minutes remaining to send Stuttgart to a 1-0 win at Stuttgart.

Later on Sunday, Borussia Dortmund can keep their top-four hopes alive with a win at home against Wolfsburg.

Champions League finalists last season, Dortmund were as low as 11th this year but have won four of their past five.