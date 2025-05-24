Leganes relegated from La Liga, Espanyol survive

Leganes were relegated from La Liga on Saturday despite a 3-0 win over Valladolid, as Espanyol beat Las Palmas 2-0 to survive in their final league matches.

Javi Hernandez, Yan Diomande and Juan Cruz all scored at Butarque as the Madrid side triumphed against relegated Valladolid, but it was in vain.

Javi Puado’s 65th-minute penalty and Pere Milla’s goal helped the Catalan side stay two points clear of Leganes, locked into 18th place above Las Palmas and Valladolid.

Leganes were promoted last season after relegation from the top tier in 2020, but now return to the second division.

AFP