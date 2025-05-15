Leah Sharibu’s endless stay in captivity worrisome— Group

Leah Sharibu

Jos – The Leah Sharibu Foundation has described Leah Sharibu’s continued stay in captivity as a sad development.

President of the Foundation, Dr. Gloria Puldu, stated this at a briefing, in Jos, yesterday.

She said Sharibu had spent exactly seven years away from her home since she was captured alongside 100 other schoolgirls in Dapchi, Yobe State.

The president called on the Federal Government and security agencies to expedite action towards the release of Sharibu and all Nigerians currently in captivity.

She said: “Today marks seven years in captivity and Sharibu’s eighth birthday spent away from her family, after she was taken alongside over 100 schoolgirls from Dapchi, Yobe.

“Leah’s prolonged captivity remains a national tragedy and a blow to Nigeria’s conscience.

“As Leah turns 22 years old today, we call on President Bola Tinubu to fulfil his constitutional duty to protect all citizens, regardless of faith or region.

“We also call on the National Security Adviser (NSA), the Nigerian Armed Forces, and intelligence agencies to prioritise Sharibu’s case in the ongoing security operations.”

Puldu also called on the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs to provide psychosocial support for her family.