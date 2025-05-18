Leadership emergence in Nigeria marred by unnatural circumstances — Saraki

Bukola Saraki

…Calls for Structured Leadership Development and Accountability

Former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has expressed concern over the lack of structured leadership development in Nigeria, lamenting that strange circumstances now impose leaders on the populace.

Speaking at the 2025 Reunion Gala Celebration of Kings College Old Boys Association (KCOBA), themed “Empowering the Future from Legacy to Infinity,” held in the United States, Saraki stressed that Nigeria is missing opportunities for growth due to unprepared individuals forcing themselves into leadership positions.

The event was graced by notable Nigerians, including the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II; Dr. Oluyinka Olutoye, a renowned Nigerian-American pediatric surgeon; Masai Ujiri, President of the Toronto Raptors; and Dr. Sam Dagogo-Jack, a Nigerian-American physician and professor of medicine.

Saraki argued that Nigeria’s developmental challenges are tied to its failure to groom capable leaders, a tradition inherited from the colonial era but abandoned over time.

“There is a failure in our leadership evolution, grooming, and development programme. Any country that misses the opportunity of being led by its best and most prepared, while accidental and ill-prepared people force their way into leadership, often faces tough developmental challenges,” he stated.

He noted that despite Nigerians excelling globally in various fields, the country lags behind even in Africa due to the absence of quality leadership.

“How can a country produce this constellation of global stars and still not be a leading nation in Africa? This is food for thought,” Saraki remarked.

He further criticized Nigeria’s best minds for not stepping up to lead and the electorate for failing to hold leaders accountable. He emphasized that societal development is driven by intentional leadership and well-implemented policies, not by chance.

“No leader can achieve success or bring about positive changes by accident. Development is the result of intentional actions and carefully designed policies introduced by leadership and supported by the people,” he added.

Saraki urged Nigerians to abandon the belief that politics is inherently dirty and to actively participate in leadership selection. He cited German playwright Bertolt Brecht, warning that when competent professionals avoid politics, they leave room for incompetent individuals to shape society’s future.

“We must be deliberate in improving the quality of leadership and be ready to hold leaders accountable for their promises. To do this, we must come out of our shells and engage actively in the political process,” Saraki concluded.