Lawyer condemns assassination of colleague in Anambra, wants decisive action from NBA

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

A human rights lawyer, Sir Ifeanyichukwu Ejiofor Esq, KSC, has condemned in its entirety the recent cold-blooded assassination of his colleague, Barrister Rolex Ifeanyi Iloakasia and his client in Anambra state.

He insisted that justice must speak on the gruesome murder of the lawyer and the erosion of the rule of law in the state.

In a press statement issued at the weekend, Ejiofor declared: “I write with a heavy heart and burning indignation over the cold-blooded assassination of Iloakasia, a respected colleague and President-General of Aguleri community in Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra state and his client – a brutal crime that occurred on Thursday, May 15, 2025, at the Nanka-Agulu boundary in Orumba North Local Government Area of the state”.

According to credible reports, said Ejiofor, the late Barr. Iloakasia had just concluded a sensitive legal engagement in court and was returning with his client when gunmen ambushed them on a motorcycle. The attackers opened fire with lethal precision, killing both men on the spot. A third passenger narrowly escaped with injuries and is currently receiving treatment”.

“This was no random act of banditry. It was a targeted execution – a chilling message to the legal community and a direct assault on the justice system itself”.

“This heinous act fits an increasingly familiar and disturbing pattern: lawyers in Anambra State are being hunted, silenced, and killed with impunity. This is not just a threat to the legal profession – it is a grave danger to the very fabric of our democracy”.

“Therefore, I call upon the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA at both the state and national levels to rise to this moment with decisive action”.

“I demand a full-scale, transparent, and expedited investigation into the murder of duo of Iloakasia and his client. The perpetrators must not escape justice”.

“Declare a period of mourning. All legal professionals in Anambra should don black armbands and suspend non-essential court appearances in solemn protest”.

“Convene an emergency meeting with the Anambra State Government and security agencies to immediately implement protective measures for legal practitioners”.

“Document and revisit all previous attacks on members of the Bar in Anambra State. We must insist on resolution and justice for every unresolved killing”.

“Prepare for a statewide boycott of court proceedings if credible action is not initiated within a clearly defined timeline”.

“Let it be known: We will not be intimidated into silence. Legal practitioners must never be forced to operate under the shadow of death. Today, it is Barr. Iloakasia. Tomorrow, it could be any of us”.

“This is not just an attack on individuals. It is an attack on the rule of law, on due process, and on the values that hold our society together”.

“To the family of the late Barr. Iloakasia, the Aguleri community, the NBA and the wider legal fraternity: I offer my deepest condolences. May their souls find peace, and may justice – swift, unwavering, and complete – be done. Silence is complicity. Injustice to one is injustice to all”.

