Lawmaker slams Malami over criticism of APC, Tinubu’s 2027 endorsement

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The lawmaker representing Ilaje/Ese-Odo Federal Constituency of Ondo State, Hon. Donald Ojogo, has strongly criticised former Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, over his recent comments faulting the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for endorsing President Bola Tinubu for a second term amid national hardship.

Malami, who spoke on Sunday at a meeting of the National Political Consultative Group (North) in Abuja—attended by political heavyweights including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former presidential candidate Peter Obi, and ex-Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi—accused the APC of neglecting critical national issues while endorsing Tinubu for the 2027 elections.

“Just a few days ago, the ruling party held its national summit and, instead of tackling pressing issues like insecurity, economic hardship, and rising poverty, it chose to focus on politics by endorsing President Tinubu for re-election, even though the election is still two years away,” Malami stated.

In a swift response via a statement released on Monday in Abuja, Ojogo dismissed Malami’s remarks as hypocritical and mischievous.

“As a federal lawmaker, I speak not on behalf of the Presidency nor as a party spokesperson, but I cannot ignore Malami’s audacious mischief, especially considering his controversial role during the Buhari administration,” Ojogo said.

He added, “Malami’s comments are laughably hypocritical. If he assumes Nigerians have forgotten his actions as AGF, he underestimates our memory. His tenure was riddled with contradictions to the very principles he now pretends to defend.”

Ojogo accused Malami of being a major obstacle to security efforts in the South-West during his time in office, particularly under the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s administration in Ondo State, where Ojogo served as Commissioner for Information and Orientation.

“Malami, who now postures as a people’s advocate, actively frustrated moves by the Southern Governors Forum to curb insecurity. When our region faced existential security threats, Malami stood against every initiative proposed, including the creation of the Amotekun Corps,” he alleged.

Ojogo noted that but for the boldness of Akeredolu and other Southern governors who ignored Malami’s objections, the spate of kidnappings and killings in the region would have worsened.

“It is a matter of public record that Malami sought to abort the establishment of the Amotekun Corps—a visionary security initiative formed to protect lives and property in the South-West. He wielded his office to suppress genuine efforts at decentralised policing,” he said.

He further criticised Malami’s opposition to state police and what he described as his “jaundiced view” of federalism, stating: “He was a potent weapon against progress on security matters when Nigeria needed leadership and vision the most.”

Ojogo concluded by challenging the credibility of Malami’s newfound political stance, describing it as “a desperate attempt to rewrite a tainted legacy.”