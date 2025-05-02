Lawmaker condemns Bayelsa sea pirates attacks, abduction of 4 market women 

By Samuel Oyadongha

Member of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Selekaye Victor-Ben has condemned the rising cases of sea pirate attacks and abduction of four market women along the Lobia/Foropa waterways in Southern Ijaw Local Government area of Bayelsa State.

The member representing Southern Ijaw Constituency IV, who is also the Chairman of the State Assembly Committee on Human Rights, yesterday in Yenagoa described the abduction as a cowardly attack on innocent citizens.

He said: “This cowardly attack on innocent citizens, who were simply trying to earn their livelihoods is not only an affront to our shared humanity but also a grave threat to the peace and economic well-being of our constituency and the entire state. “I vehemently condemn this barbaric act in the strongest possible terms and stand in solidarity with the families of the victims during this agonizing time.”

He called on the state government and all relevant security agencies, particularly the Nigerian Police Force, to act swiftly and decisively to secure the immediate and unconditional release of the victims. “It is imperative that no stone is left unturned in apprehending these criminal elements and bringing them to justice.

“The safety and security of our waterways are paramount, and urgent steps must be taken to enhance surveillance and patrols to prevent future occurrences of such heinous crimes.“The people of Southern Ijaw deserve to traverse our waterways without fear of molestation or attack.

“I implore the state government to prioritize the security of our maritime environment and to implement sustainable measures that will guarantee the safety of all those who depend on these routes for their daily sustenance.

“We must collectively work together to ensure that our waterways are safe havens for commerce and transportation, and that such acts of terror are eradicated from our communities,” he said.

Suspected sea pirates had on Tuesday attacked a boat conveying market women to Southern Ijaw Local Government along the Foropa waterways and reportedly seized four of the passengers. The boat was said to have departed the Swali market jetty in Yenagoa, the state capital and heading to the creeks of Southern Ijaw council area when it came under attack.

According to community sources, about 12 persons were dispossessed of their valuables.

and money while four women were forcibly taken away into the bush. Contacted, Spokesman of the state police command, Mohammed Musa said he had yet to be briefed on the incident. “I don’t have information on that yet, let me make enquiry,” he said.