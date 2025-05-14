Late EK Clark spoke truth to power, a worthy nationalist —Bureau Chief

Clark

ASABA—Niger Delta and Ijaw nation leader, Pa Edwin Clark was buried yesterday at his home town of Kiagbado in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State, South-South Nigeria.

In his farewell message to the departed elder statesman, the Director General of Delta State Orientation and Communications Bureau, Dr Fred Oghenesivbe, described him as a man who embodied courage and conviction.

He said Pa E.K. Clark was a fierce advocate for resource control and true federalism, noting that he fearlessly spoke truth to power, challenging the status quo and pushing for a more just and equitable Nigeria.

Dr Oghenesivbe stated that Clark’s pioneering work in co-founding Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, a platform that amplified the voices of the Niger Delta region, showcased his unwavering commitment to the development and socioeconomic empowerment of his people.

The Bureau Chief noted that through his tireless and consistent advocacy, Pa Clark left an indelible mark on Nigerian history, championing the cause of equity, justice and good conscience, adding that his legacy as a champion of the Niger Delta, and Ijaw nation will forever inspire generations to come.

Oghenesivbe said as we lay him to rest today, we celebrate a life of unwavering dedication to the principles that have guided his remarkable journey, noting that Pa Clark’s voice may be silenced, occasioned by his death, but his impact will resonate for years to come, reminding us of the power of courage, conviction, and unwavering commitment to the truth.

