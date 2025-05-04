LASTMA warns against crossing expressways after lorry killed pedestrian

A fatal accident over the weekend on the Ojota Expressway has prompted the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) to issue a strong advisory to pedestrians against unlawfully crossing highways.

According to a statement released on Sunday by LASTMA’s Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment, Adebayo Taofiq, a pedestrian , who ignored the pedestrian bridge and crossed the busy Ojota main carriageway was struck and killed by a lorry.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the lorry driver, in a bid to flee the scene after the fatal impact, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a Toyota Corolla with registration number LND 905 HN.

“The Lagos State Government has invested significantly in pedestrian bridges, and it is incumbent upon all road users to utilise them conscientiously,” said LASTMA General Manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki.

LASTMA officers were said to have promptly apprehended the fleeing driver and secured both the lorry and the suspect before handing them over to the Ogudu Police Division for further investigation. The victim’s remains were later transferred to the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit, following standard procedures.

Describing the accident as “tragic and wholly preventable,” Bakare-Oki extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and reiterated the importance of using pedestrian infrastructure provided by the government.

“It is both reckless and unlawful to ignore the infrastructural provisions made for pedestrian safety,” he said, cautioning that such negligence places both the individual and others in serious danger.

He added, “Disregard for traffic safety protocols endangers not only the individual but also the broader public,” while calling for “collective vigilance and compliance to prevent further needless tragedies.”

LASTMA concluded by urging Lagosians to prioritise safety, avoid shortcuts, and use pedestrian bridges to protect lives and prevent similar incidents.

Vanguard News