Land encroachment: Call Umahi to order, law firm tells Tinubu

Dave Umahi

By Henry Ojelu

A prominent law firm, Ndarani SAN & Co. Chambers, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene in what it describes as an illegal and unconstitutional encroachment on private land in Lagos State linked to a federal road project.

The firm alleges that land lawfully allocated to private investors has been forcibly taken, developed structures demolished, and civilians subjected to intimidation—all without legal justification.

At a press briefing in Lagos, the firm’s Principal Partner, Mohammed Ndarani Mohammed (SAN), raised alarm over what he termed “a flagrant abuse of executive power” by the Federal Ministry of Works, led by Engr. David Umahi.

According to the firm, the Ministry altered the gazetted alignment of a federal highway, diverting it approximately seven kilometers to run through land previously acquired and developed by a consortium of investors.

The affected land, according to Ndarani, had been duly allocated by the Lagos State Government and supported by valid documentation, including planning permits and perfected titles. The consortium reportedly invested over $250 million in the project, based on their legal ownership and the state’s authorization.

“Everything about the acquisition and development of that land followed due process,” Ndarani stated. “The investors fulfilled all legal obligations under Lagos State laws. What is now happening is not just a violation of their property rights, but an assault on constitutional federalism.”

The legal firm alleges that following the change in road alignment, military personnel were deployed to the site, leading to the demolition of existing structures and displacement of workers. A more troubling incident allegedly occurred on May 4, 2025, when armed individuals in uniform stormed the property, assaulted civilians, and abducted a staff member, Mr. Olamide Obanla, who has not been seen since.

“There is no federal gazette, court order, or legislative approval authorizing this encroachment,” Ndarani insisted. “Section 1 of the Land Use Act and Section 44(1) of the 1999 Constitution vest control of land within a state in the governor. Any federal intervention without such backing is unconstitutional.”

To address what it considers a serious breach of law and governance, Ndarani SAN & Co. outlined a series of urgent demands aimed at restoring legality and protecting investor confidence.

First, the firm called on President Tinubu to immediately call Minister Umahi to order and publicly reaffirm the Federal Government’s commitment to the rule of law, due process, and respect for state autonomy over land matters. According to the firm, presidential silence in the face of such actions could send the wrong message to investors and the international community.

Secondly, the Attorney-General of the Federation was urged to issue a legal clarification outlining the constitutional boundaries of federal authority in relation to state land. The firm emphasized that a clear public statement is necessary to prevent future conflicts between federal agencies and state governments.

The third appeal was directed at the National Assembly. The chambers called on lawmakers to initiate a comprehensive investigation into the alleged abuse of office and the use of military personnel in enforcing what should be civil administrative matters. “If the legislature fails to act, it sends a signal that constitutional safeguards are negotiable,” Ndarani said.

The fourth call to action was aimed at the Chief of Army Staff. The firm demanded an internal probe into the reported deployment of soldiers to enforce land takeovers and civilian demolitions, stating that such actions undermine the military’s constitutional role and could erode public trust.

Lastly, the firm demanded the immediate and safe return of Mr. Olamide Obanla, the missing staff member allegedly abducted during the May 4 operation. His continued disappearance, the firm said, raises serious human rights concerns and demands urgent attention from security and human rights agencies.

“This is no longer just a land dispute,” Ndarani said. “It is a test of our constitutional order, our respect for investor rights, and the ability of our institutions to function within legal bounds.”

The press conference concluded with an appeal to civil society, the legal community, and the Nigerian public to resist impunity and protect the rule of law. “Power must always operate within the boundaries of legality. We owe it to our democracy and future generations to ensure that no one, however highly placed, is above the law,” Ndarani declared.

As of the time of this report, the Ministry of Works and the Nigerian Army had not issued any official response to the allegations.