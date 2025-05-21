Lamine Yamal to wear No 10 at Barcelona after new deal with €1 billion release clause

Yamal

Barcelona are preparing to pass the legendary No 10 shirt—once worn by Lionel Messi—to teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, marking a symbolic moment in the club’s modern history.

The decision comes as Yamal, who turns 18 in July, is set to sign a new long-term contract with the LaLiga champions. The new deal, according to Mail Sport, will include a staggering €1 billion release clause, a clear indication of how highly the club rates the young forward.

Yamal has worn the No 19 shirt this season but will take over the No 10, currently held by Ansu Fati. Fati, whose future at the club remains uncertain, will be stripped of the number to make way for the teenager whom Barcelona view as the biggest talent since Messi burst onto the scene nearly two decades ago.

The move is expected to be finalized around Yamal’s birthday and comes after a meteoric rise that has seen him become one of Europe’s standout players this season. He is considered a serious Ballon d’Or contender, having helped Spain win the European Championship last year.

Yamal made his senior debut for Barcelona at just 15 years old. In the short time since, he has won LaLiga twice and played a key role in the club’s run to the Champions League semi-finals this season, where they were narrowly eliminated by Inter Milan in a thrilling tie.

The No 10 shirt at Barcelona carries immense significance. Lionel Messi made it iconic after taking it in 2008, wearing it for 13 years and racking up a club-record 672 goals in 778 appearances. During that period, Messi won seven Ballon d’Or titles, 10 LaLiga trophies, and four Champions League crowns. He added another Ballon d’Or in 2023 following his World Cup win with Argentina.

Yamal faces the daunting task of living up to that legacy—but early signs suggest he’s up to the challenge. After Barcelona’s 3-3 draw with Inter earlier this month, pundits were left in awe. Rio Ferdinand declared Yamal “the best player in the world,” while Jamie Carragher compared him to a prime Messi.

The stage is now set for Yamal to carve out his own chapter in Barcelona’s history—wearing the most storied number in the club’s history.