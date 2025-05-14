Lagos to scrap annual rent, introduce monthly payments

Lagos State Government has announced plans to introduce monthly and quarterly rent payment options, aiming to ease the financial burden on residents, particularly low-income earners struggling with large, upfront rental payments.

State Commissioner for Housing, Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, disclosed this on Tuesday during the 2025 Ministerial Press Briefing to mark Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s second year in office.

According to Akinderu-Fatai, the initiative is a continuation of the state’s commitment to making housing more affordable and accessible.

He recalled the government’s earlier rent-to-own scheme, which allows beneficiaries to make a five per cent initial payment and spread the balance over 10 years.

“That initiative was well-received, and its success encouraged us to explore new ways to reduce the pressure of yearly rent payment,” he said.

The commissioner emphasised that yearly rent demands place heavy strain on many Lagosians. “We believe that monthly or quarterly payment options will give people more breathing space and reduce the stress associated with sourcing lump sums,” he noted.

He added that the government is currently in talks with landlords, property developers and other stakeholders to iron out potential challenges, such as enforcement mechanisms and secure payment tracking.

“Of course, there are issues to resolve — things like landlord cooperation, payment tracking and enforcement. But discussions are ongoing, and we are listening to all sides,” he said.

A pilot phase is expected to launch in select areas of the state.

“This is not just policy on paper. We are making real progress. We know what this means for many families, and we are determined to make it happen,” Akinderu-Fatai said.