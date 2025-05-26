Lagos to publish report on illegal buildings in Banana Island as demolition looms

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

…349 distressed buildings pulled down in one year

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has announced that the report on illegal structures marked for demolition on Banana Island is ready and will be made public soon.

This was disclosed on Monday by the Special Adviser to the Governor on e-GIS and Urban Development, Dr. Olajide Babatunde, during a ministerial press briefing at Alausa, Ikeja, as part of activities marking Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s second term in office.

Babatunde revealed that at least 349 distressed buildings have been demolished across the state in the past year for safety reasons.

The government had earlier signaled its intention to remove illegal buildings on Banana Island, a luxurious residential enclave, citing violations of building codes and encroachment on restricted areas such as shoreline zones and under high-tension power lines.

The planned demolition has triggered concern among residents and property owners in the estate, many of whom appealed to authorities for intervention.

According to Babatunde, the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), under former General Manager Gbolahan Oki, had previously issued demolition notices and set deadlines for property owners to submit documents for verification.

“This action reflects the government’s firm commitment to enforcing urban planning laws, safeguarding public safety, and preserving the structural integrity of the estate,” Babatunde said.

He added that affected property owners were invited for meetings and given the opportunity to regularize their building approvals. The verification exercise has now been concluded.

“The report on this exercise is ready, and the government will soon publish it publicly before taking further action,” he stated.

In addition to Banana Island, LASBCA has carried out similar demolitions in other areas such as Abule Egba, Iyana-Iba, and Iyana Isheri, particularly targeting illegal constructions beneath power lines.

Babatunde also disclosed that 39 properties have been revoked between 2021 and now, with penalties imposed on defaulters.

Meanwhile, some Banana Island residents have continued to raise concerns over ongoing illegal constructions, warning that the safety of the upscale area is at risk. Despite several petitions and stop-work orders, some developers reportedly continued building activities, prompting renewed calls for immediate government intervention.