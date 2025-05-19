Lagos to begin full enforcement of single-use plastics ban from July 1, 2025 — Commissioner Wahab

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has announced that it will commence full enforcement of the ban on Single-Use Plastics (SUPs) across the state starting July 1, 2025.

The disclosure was made by the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, during a courtesy visit by the management team of Tetra Pak West Africa Limited at Alausa, Ikeja.

Wahab emphasized that the decision to ban SUPs was driven by environmental concerns linked to Lagos’s unique geographical challenges.

“The decision to ban Single-Use Plastics in Lagos since early 2025 was an existential one, considering Lagos is a coastal state with the smallest land mass of 3,575 square kilometers but holds about 10% of the country’s population,” he explained.

He noted that Lagos began by banning styrofoam food packs in 2024 and announced a complete phase-out of SUPs within 12 months.

“We believe that almost 18 months is more than enough time to transition. Enforcement will begin on July 1, 2025, and heavens will not fall,” Wahab declared.

Wahab disclosed that the state has been engaging the Food and Beverages Recyclers Alliance (FBBRA), achieving approximately 70% compliance so far. He emphasized the importance of producers being accountable for their products, urging them not to undermine environmental policies.

“When producers, with due respect, seek to undermine the system and do things that are not acceptable in any civilized country, we must insist that the right thing be done,” Wahab stated.

He added that Lagos State Government had granted an 18-month transition period—12 months initially, with an additional 6 months—before the full ban, stressing that producers should be fair to the state by complying.

Wahab affirmed that the enforcement of the ban would be as strict as the 2024 ban on styrofoam food packs.

“By July 1, we will start full enforcement of the ban on Single-Use Plastics just as we did for styrofoam food packs. We believe this is reasonable enough,” he said.

The Commissioner urged companies to maintain transparency with the government and avoid blindsiding the authorities, warning of consequences for non-compliance.

“Globally, producers are responsible for tracking and recycling their products. We expect the same standard here,” he added.

The Managing Director of Tetra Pak West Africa Limited, Mr. Haithem Debbiche, expressed full support for the ban, describing it as a “welcome development.”

“We are fully in support of the Lagos State Government’s laws and have been making significant progress, though we recognize there is still more to be done,” Debbiche said.

Present at the meeting were top officials, including:

Dr. Gaji Omobolaji Tajudeen — Permanent Secretary, Office of Environmental Services

Engr. Mahamood Adegbite — Permanent Secretary, Drainage Services

Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin — Managing Director, Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA)

Engr. Adefemi Afolabi — General Manager, Waste Water Management Office