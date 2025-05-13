Lagos shuts 35 supermarkets for selling expired products, secures $13trn in global investments

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has shut down at least 35 supermarkets across the state for selling expired products to unsuspecting consumers. The closures were carried out during enforcement operations by the Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA) between January and April 2025.

The Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment, Mrs. Folashade Ambrose-Medebem, disclosed this on Tuesday during the ongoing ministerial press briefing marking the second year in office of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s second term at Alausa, Ikeja.

Ambrose-Medebem added that some other supermarkets were sanctioned and fined accordingly. She noted that LASCOPA has intensified its consumer awareness programs to educate the public on their rights.

“Lagos State is a thriving economy, and supermarkets are springing up very frequently. So far, over 35 supermarkets have been sanctioned and fined for selling expired products. We have sealed a number of them, and some have been taken to court,” she stated.

The Commissioner urged consumers to act as whistleblowers by reporting erring store operators promptly to the relevant authorities.

Meanwhile, Ambrose-Medebem also revealed that Lagos State attracted over $13 trillion worth of partnership deals through strategic global alliances for sustainable infrastructural investments across various sectors in the last six years.

The state government also secured over $4 million in Business Enabling Reforms (SABER) disbursements during the initial assessment year, 2024, validating its leadership role nationally.

She stressed that Lagos has continued to deepen reforms, with a cumulative $30 million in disbursements expected by 2025.

As part of measures to boost the state’s economy, the government recently held an investment roundtable that generated numerous Expressions of Interest from local and foreign investors. One major outcome is a $200 million partnership with Abu Dhabi Ports aimed at developing critical infrastructure and logistics within the Lekki corridor, boosting ICT innovation, healthcare facilities, and port operations.

The Commissioner added that the state deepened engagements with the United States and European Union trade missions and hosted delegations from G7 countries. These engagements have already yielded agreements, including a collaboration with Swedish firms to deepen 5G broadband penetration.

Highlighting improvements in the business climate, Ambrose-Medebem said multiple credit rating agencies have noted positive changes, leading to a surge in foreign direct investment (FDI) in Lagos. This was exemplified by the International Finance Corporation’s recent $50 million investment to expand the Lagos Free Zone.

“Last year, the state successfully participated in the World Bank-funded State Action on Business Enabling Reforms (SABER) programme, particularly in the first four Disbursed Linked Indicators (DLIs). The state has completed the reforms for the additional stage, comprising eight DLIs for the first-year cycle of the programme,” she stated.

Ambrose-Medebem, who has been nominated as the focal person for the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) in Lagos, noted that the programme is backed by a $750 million International Development Association fund.

The Commissioner added that the ministry has strengthened ties with international institutions, including a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC), positioning Lagos as a gateway for trade and investment among 56 Commonwealth nations.

Beyond Lekki, the state government is pushing for industrial development in other regions. In Ikorodu, construction is ongoing for a new Small-Scale Industrial Estate at Gberigbe, which will host 44 units of light manufacturing and agro-processing businesses, expected to be delivered by the third quarter of the year.

Plans are also underway to revamp older industrial estates in Ikeja, Ilupeju, Oshodi-Isolo, and Amuwo-Odofin to further enhance economic growth and investor confidence.