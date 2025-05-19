Lagos secures $22m for fibre installation, fixes 1,163 roads in two years

Fibre (Photo used to illustrate the story)

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government, through the Infrastructure Maintenance and Regulatory Agency (LASIMRA), has secured a $22 million foreign direct investment to boost fibre installations across the state, reinforcing its status as a growing digital hub.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Infrastructure, Femi Daramola, and Special Adviser on Works, Dr. Adekunle Olayinka, announced this during the ongoing ministerial press briefing to mark Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s second-term achievements.

Daramola highlighted that an additional 2,700 km of fibre duct installations are underway, complementing the 3,000 km previously completed. The deployment of a Geographic Information System (GIS) for mapping fibre routes has improved infrastructure planning and responsiveness.

From 2023 to date, the Lagos State Government rehabilitated 1,163 roads, covering approximately 78.42 km across various categories, including palliative works, pothole repairs, hydraulic desilting, and major reconstructions. Notable projects include Abudu Smith Street in Victoria Island and Babajide Sanwo-Olu Road in Agege.

The Lagos State Public Works Corporation (LSPWC) also evolved from routine maintenance to full-scale road construction, successfully completing 61 roads spanning 56.52 km since 2023, with 33 strategic roads (36.89 km) commissioned and many more nearing completion.

Daramola warned that theft and vandalism of public infrastructure are criminal offenses, adding that offenders will be prosecuted. To enhance durability and reduce tampering, the state has begun using composite materials for manhole covers and handrails, making them more resilient against theft.

Despite economic challenges, Lagos has maintained infrastructure momentum through strategic planning and efficient delivery models. The 2025 budgetary allocation reflects a deeper financial commitment to sustainable infrastructure development in line with the THEMES+ Agenda, positioning Lagos as a 21st-century megacity.

These initiatives aim to build a future-ready, inclusive, and resilient infrastructure, contributing to the Greater Lagos vision.