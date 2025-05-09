Lagos pays N978.6m insurance to families of deceased workers

The Lagos State Government, in collaboration with LASACO Assurance Plc, on Friday presented cheques worth N978.62 million to 510 beneficiaries as insurance death benefits for the dependents of deceased public servants in the state.

The Commissioner for Finance, Mr Abayomi Oluyomi, who led the presentations, said that N978.62 million was presented to provide relief for families of the deceased workers.

He commiserated with the families of the deceased and explained the role of government in ensuring the welfare, safety, and wellbeing of citizens.

Oluyomi asked for forgiveness from beneficiaries who had anticipated the payments earlier than they came, while acknowledging their difficulties after losing their beloved ones who were in active service of the state.

According to him, all the staff of Lagos State know that the government is taking care of them, whether they are alive or not.

“So, today, in consideration of what this particular government has been doing, we are going to be giving out cheques to over 510 people, totaling close to one billion Naira,” he said.

He called for financial prudence from beneficiaries and patience on the part of those not captured in the current phase, adding that another batch will come up in three months.

The commissioner, who earlier called for a minute’s silence to honour the departed, prayed for the repose of their souls and the wellbeing of those they left behind.

He commended Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lqgis State for huge investments in the workforce and assets for the overall wellbeing of Lagos residents.

“This year alone, we paid a premium of over N3 billion to LASACO Assurance Plc for people and assets insurance,” he said.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Mr Mahmud Alao, called for financial diligence, urging the beneficiaries to shun the temptation of lavish spending that may jeopardise the intent of the funds as succor.

He said the 510 beneficiaries received N978.62 million in this first batch of the exercise for 2025, adding that other phases would follow in quick succession.

Mr Femi Saheed, the Chairman of the House Committee on Finance in the Lagos State House of Assembly, explained the lawmakers’ oversight function in ensuring the government’s compliance with its insurance obligations.

Saheed praised the executive arm for its diligence while urging civil servants to take out insurance policies to complement the government’s efforts for their welfare.

The Managing Director, LASACO Assurance Plc, Mr Rasaq Abiodun, commended the state government for its consistency in the payment of insurance premiums on its workforce.

He advised beneficiaries to invest wisely while assuring that the company will continue to support the course of the state government and workers.

The Chairman, Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), Mr Segun Balogun, also thanked the state government for its commitment and consistency regarding workers’ welfare, while also demanding financial intelligence from beneficiaries.

Mrs Constance Ajayi, who spoke on behalf of other beneficiaries, thanked the state government for coming to their aid while explaining the difficulties arising from the demise of her husband.