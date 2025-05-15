Lagos LG Polls: Three Labour Party factions invite LASIEC for primaries

…Awaiting INEC’s Guidance on Next Steps

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) has disclosed that three different factions of the Labour Party (LP) in Lagos State have applied to participate in the upcoming July 12 Local Government elections.

This was revealed by Justice Bola Okikiolu-Ighile (retd.), Chairman of LASIEC, during a stakeholders’ forum held in Ikeja on Thursday, themed “Enhancing a Credible and Inclusive Local Government Elections in Lagos.”

Okikiolu-Ighile stated that the three factions each invited LASIEC to observe their respective primaries ahead of the elections.

“Three factions of the Labour Party in Lagos invited us to observe their primaries,” she said.

However, LASIEC did not honor the invitations due to the perceived divisions within the party.

“LASIEC officials did not attend their primaries today (Thursday) because of the perceived division in the party,” Okikiolu-Ighile added.

The LASIEC boss further explained that the electoral body is currently awaiting guidance from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to determine the appropriate steps to take concerning the Labour Party’s participation in the local government polls.

“We are waiting for INEC’s advice on the next steps regarding the situation with the LP,” she concluded.

The development has raised concerns over the Labour Party’s preparedness and unity ahead of the crucial local government elections, as LASIEC aims to ensure credibility and inclusivity in the electoral process.