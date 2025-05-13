Lagos LG polls: More APC members reject primaries as Pedro heads appeal c’ttee

By Olasunkanmi Akoni & Efe Onodjae

LAGOS — FOLLOWING the conduct of its primaries for the July 12 local government elections, the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Lagos State, yesterday, inaugurated an Appeal Committee to look into protests from aggrieved aspirants who participated in the exercise.

The committee is led by the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Lawal Pedro SAN, and Abiodun Olufowobi, as Secretary.

Other members of the committee are former Speaker of the House of Assembly, Mr Jokotola Pelumi; a former member of the House of Assembly, Lanre Ogunyemi and Secretary of the party, Chief Chukwudi Adiukwu.

The party, in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Mr Oluseye Oladejo, urged aggrieved aspirants to submit their petitions to the committee not later than noon today.

Recall that controversy greeted the APC chairmanship primaries held last Friday as aggrieved aspirants and groups alleged imposition of candidates.

The APC Electoral Committee, headed by Babatude Ogala, SAN, had earlier cleared 432 chairmanship aspirants out of the 470 that submitted the nomination forms for the 20 LGAs and 37 LCDAs.

Yaba APC leaders reject imposition of candidate

Meanwhile, some APC members in Yaba Local Council Development Area, LCDA, yesterday, rejected the alleged imposition of Bayo Adefuye as the party’s chairmanship candidate for the council polls.

The aggrieved members, in a protest letter addressed to the Chairman of the APC Electoral Committee, Mr Ogala, described the move as “undemocratic, provocative, and a clear affront to the will of the people.”

The letter was co-signed and endorsed by ward representatives, including, Domingo Babajide (Ward A), Kemi Aboyarin (Ward B), Adediran Olorunnimbe (Ward C), Taoreed Abiona (Ward D), Alani Ifatokun (Ward E), Oladunjoye Omoniyi (Ward F), Olaofe Fatai (Ward G), Idayat AbdulRasaq (Ward H) and Shakiru Adebowale (Ward I).

The APC Ward leaders, who described themselves as the Apex Leadership of the party in Yaba, condemned the alleged imposition, warning that such action could provoke unrest among party members and jeopardise the APC’s credibility and electoral success in the area.

The leaders said: “Yaba LCDA is not a private estate to be passed from father to son.”

They also argued that Adefuye lacks the political roots and community involvement in Yaba to justify his candidacy.

The leaders also argued that qualified and long-standing APC members in Yaba, some with over 30 years of community service, have signalled interest in the position and should not be sidelined for an outsider.

The letter urged the party’s leadership to urgently intervene and halt what they termed “an external imposition,” warning that failure to do so could have damaging consequences on the party’s unity and prospects in future elections.