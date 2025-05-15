Lagos LG Polls: Anger rises in Yaba LCDA as APC members reject alleged imposition of Adefuye

Yaba LCDA.

By Nnamdi Ojiego

Fresh controversy has engulfed the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Yaba Local Council Development Area (LCDA) following Bayo Adefuye’s declaration as the party’s chairmanship candidate for the upcoming local government elections.

Party leaders and grassroots members in Yaba rejected the announcement, describing Adefuye’s selection as an imposition orchestrated by powerful party figures.

The backlash intensified after a petition, signed by prominent stakeholders, was submitted to the APC Electoral Committee, demanding immediate intervention and a reversal of the decision.

However, new developments have further muddied the waters.

It has now emerged that, according to the verdict of the APC Appeal Committee, no valid primary election was held in either Yaba LCDA or Lagos Mainland Local Government, due to unresolved factional disputes dating back three years.

The Appeal Committee, which reviewed complaints from aggrieved aspirants and stakeholders, was said to have concluded that “there is no recognized candidate” for the chairmanship positions in the two areas.

It was learnt that the committee cited litigation on two parallel ward and LGA executive factions claiming authenticity, a product of contentious congresses held three years ago. The committee noted that since these executives serve as statutory delegates in indirect primaries, the unresolved leadership crisis meant that no legitimate election could take place.

In light of the impasse, sources disclosed that party leaders and aspirants were advised to select candidates using a consensus approach.

But that, too, has now come under intense scrutiny.

Multiple sources within the APC in Lagos Mainland and Yaba alleged that what was presented as “consensus” was, in fact, a forced endorsement. Thirteen leaders led by Hon. Olawale Oshun in Lagos Mainland were reportedly pressured into signing off on Bayo Adefuye’s candidacy—a move they initially resisted on Saturday but were allegedly coerced into accepting by Sunday.

“This wasn’t consensus; it was coercion,” said one party source who asked not to be named.

“The leaders were told it was directive from above and they had no choice but to comply out of their own wishes .”

The petitioners argue that Adefuye’s political base lies in Shomolu/Bariga, not Yaba. They cite his current position in Lagos State SUBEB, where he represents Shomolu/Bariga, as further evidence that he lacks the local roots needed to lead Yaba LCDA.

They also raised concerns about the legitimacy of his residency, alleging that he doesn’t live in the LCDA.

They further accused Senator Anthony Adefuye of applying double standards, recalling his opposition in 2019 to the candidacy of Hon. Ajani Ibrahim Owolabi in Shomolu on grounds of lacking ancestral roots there — the same standard they argue now disqualifies his son from contesting in Yaba.

“This is not about opposition for its own sake,” the petition reads.

“Yaba has capable and loyal APC members with long-standing ties to the community. Imposing an outsider undermines our efforts and insults our collective contributions.”

The APC is now grappling with the fallout of the appeal committee’s findings and the growing discontent among Yaba and Lagos Mainland grassroots members.

With no officially recognized candidate and tensions escalating, calls for a fresh and transparent resolution process are growing louder.

Observers warn that unless the party takes urgent steps to restore internal democracy and fairness, it risks alienating its base ahead of the July council polls.

