Lagos LG election: Mosan-Okunola LCDA stakeholders urge APC to allow democracy prevail

Tensions are mounting within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Mosan-Okunola LCDA, Alimosho, Lagos State, as party stakeholders, youth leaders, and grassroots mobilizers raise alarm over what they perceive as an attempt to impose another female candidate as council chairman.

This development, reportedly emerging from a recent APC stakeholders’ meeting held at ACME, has triggered widespread concerns over internal democracy and credible leadership succession in the LCDA.

The woman at the center of the controversy has been parading herself as the favored consensus candidate for the chairmanship position—even before the party’s official deliberations at the ACME meeting. Her posture has unsettled many party faithfuls, particularly considering her current role and long-standing internal rivalry with the outgoing chairman.

Ayomide Ebenezer, a youth coordinator in Mosan, emphasized the need to return power to the grassroots. “For eight years, we have suffered neglect. Our communities lack basic amenities, yet we are now faced with the possibility of extending that same model of governance through someone who has consistently been part of the problem.”

Female voices have also added weight to the call for fresh, capable leadership. Alisha Samuel, a prominent female youth mobilizer, said, “This is not an issue of gender. It is a leadership issue. We need someone who can reconcile factions, complete abandoned projects, and reconnect the party with the people. Sadly, the current trajectory does not give us hope.”

Another senior party stakeholder noted that the APC has many qualified aspirants—especially male party loyalists who have invested years of service and built strong community ties—but they are being sidelined due to political favoritism. “We cannot afford to mortgage the future of our party on the altar of loyalty to failed leadership,” he warned.

As the May 10 party primary approaches, concerned leaders are being urged to act fast. Stakeholders insist that the APC can only recover lost ground if it embraces fairness, listens to the voice of the people, and repositions itself as a party of the masses—not a party of imposed candidates.