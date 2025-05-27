Lagos issues travel advisory ahead of ECOWAS summit as Tinubu attends

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has issued a travel advisory ahead of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Summit scheduled for Tuesday at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) and Eko Hotel and Suites, both located on Victoria Island. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is expected to attend the summit, which is expected to bring a significant influx of VIP movements.

In a statement released on Monday, the Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, outlined alternative routes for motorists to ensure smooth traffic flow and enhanced security during the event.

Advised Routes: From Eko Hotel Roundabout to Lagos Island/Mainland: Motorists are advised to take Adetokunbo Ademola Road, pass the Civic Centre, then turn left onto Ozumba Mbadiwe Road. Continue straight to Bonny Camp Roundabout and turn right to proceed toward Lagos Island or the Mainland.

Alternatively, motorists may use the Falomo Ramp near the Law School to access Lagos Island or the Mainland.

From Eko Hotel Roundabout to Ahmadu Bello Way, Adeola Odeku, and Inner Roads: Motorists exiting Ajose Adeogun or Adetokunbo Ademola Roads can go through Sanusi Fafunwa Street, continue to Akin Adesola Road, and turn left at the junction to connect to Ahmadu Bello Way, Atlantic City, or Adeola Odeku.

A right turn at the same junction leads to Falomo Bridge or back to the Law School.

Kofo Abayomi Road to Bonny Camp/Ozumba Mbadiwe Axis: Those exiting from the Lagos Continental Hotel end can connect through Kilimanjaro Junction on Ozumba Mbadiwe Road. From there, turn left to Bonny Camp Roundabout or right toward Lekki via Ozumba Mbadiwe Road.

Bonny Camp to Kofo Abayomi Road: Motorists heading to Kofo Abayomi Road from Bonny Camp should drive through Ozumba Mbadiwe Road and, at Kilimanjaro Junction, turn right to reach their destination via Lagos Continental Hotel.

From Independence/McEwen Bridge to Eko Hotel Axis: Drivers coming from Independence or McEwen Bridge should turn left at the IMB Junction on Ahmadu Bello Way by Atlantic City, link to Akin Adesola Road, and continue through the inner connecting streets.

Commissioner Osiyemi assured the public that officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) will be deployed across the affected areas to manage vehicular movement and minimize inconveniences to road users.